Florida State signee Izabela Nicoletti honored to play against the best players at McDonald's All American Game

Just under three years ago, Neuse Baptist (Raleigh, N.C.) guard Izabela Nicoletti moved to the U.S. from Brazil in hopes of getting the exposure needed to earn a college scholarship.

The plan worked like a charm.

Last June she committed to Florida State and on Tuesday the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by her school and presented her with her honorary jersey for the game, which tips on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

“Being from Brazil and being able to come over here and compete at the highest level has always been a dream of mine,” Nicoletti said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to play in this game against the best players in the United States.”

Last season, Nicoletti led the Lions to the National Christian Schools Athletic Association title and a runner-up finish in the 1A N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.

This season she’s averaged 19.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

“With this being my last year and having accomplished so many big things this year it gives me more motivation to win the title,” Nicoletti said. “Tonight I’ll get home and celebrate this jersey in some way. I’m just really happy.”

Nicoletti, who is ranked No. 6 overall in the ESPN HoopGurlz 100, will suit up for the East team at the McDonald’s All American Game.

