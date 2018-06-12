Florida volunteer coach accused of stalking 17-year-old student

A former volunteer coach at Chiles (Tallahassee) High School was arrested on stalking and battery charges after slapping a 17-year-old girl’s rear end after her flag football practice, showing up at her house while she was sunbathing and asking for a lunch date over texts.

Gary Kalvin Meyer, 55, was booked Sunday into the Leon County Jail on the misdemeanor charges and later released on $1,500 bail. During his first court appearance Monday, he was ordered to have no contact with the girl, her family or the Chiles campus.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 17-year-old girl’s house on May 10 after Meyer showed up unannounced and went into her yard where she was sunbathing, according to Leon County court records. She told her dad about the incident as soon as he left.

The girl told deputies Meyer came up to her after football practice in April and asked for her phone number. After she gave it to him, he slapped her buttocks and said, “You need to get in the gym and tighten those glutes up,” according to the probable cause affidavit. She told investigators the slap was “uncalled for” and made her feel “very uncomfortable.”

Ten days after that, Meyer texted the girl several times, asking her to “ditch” whoever she was having lunch with and suggesting they go out to eat together.

“Another day?” he asked her. “Next week? If you’re available …”

A school resource officer at Chiles found surveillance video from a soccer field camera of the slapping incident. Meyer can be seen on the video slapping the girl, who responded by flinching and moving away from him, according to court records.

Ryan Davis, Meyer’s attorney, told investigators that during the May 10 incident, the girl posted a photo of her sunbathing on Snapchat. Meyer said he was in the area at the time “so he went by to check on her,” court records say.

Meyer, who helped coach junior varsity baseball, was removed from the team and banned from Chiles in May after the girl and another female student and their families complained about his behavior. Separate injunctions were granted against him that month involving both of the girls.

For more, visit the Tallahassee Democrat