Florida weightlifting coach arrested for selling Viagra and Cialis to his own students

A Central Florida weightlifting coach has been arrested for a crime that almost feels stolen from a Carl Hiaasen or Kurt Vonnegut novel: He was allegedly selling sexual performance enhancing drugs to his own students.

As reported by Orlando NBC affiliate WESH, school resource officers were given a tip that Colonial High School wrestling coach and PE teacher and coach Sean Grove was selling performance enhancing drugs to his students. After a quick search, the officer allegedly recovered two vials of Viagra and Cialis from Grove’s car, neither of which he had a prescription for.

Grove has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation after he was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

For his part, the coach told Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV that he was “set up by an ex-wife, an ex-girlfriend or a competing weightlifting coach.”

For now, the Colonial weightlifting team finds itself without a coach just in time for the start of the 2018 season; competition begins on Friday.