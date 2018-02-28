Football coach arrested after allegedly hitting 15-year-old daughter

A Louisiana football and track coach was arrested Sunday after he allegedly punched his 15-year-old daughter in the eye.

John Michael Richardson, 45, coaches at Welsh High in Louisiana. He was arrested after police were called to a domestic dispute and found the girl with a red, swollen eye, according to reports.

She reportedly told police that Richardson punched her.

Richardson denied hitting her, but admitted to having an argument with her and grabbing her as she went past him.

He was booked into jail and released later that day on $1,000 bond.