Football coach who was led out of playoff game in handcuffs lands $25,000 settlement

A Louisiana football coach who was famously led off a playoff field in handcuffs has been awarded a $25,000 settlement to resolve a lawsuit against the school district that arrested him.

As reported by ArkLaTexHomepage.com, former Live Oak (La.) head football coach Barry Musemeche agreed to the settlement with the Bossier Parish schools in connection with an incident which gained national attention for its sheer absurdity.

For a refresher, here’s how ArkLaTexHomepage describes it:

According to the lawsuit, there was a miscommunication about when Parkway’s band would play and Musemeche was using the time for his player’s warm-up. Allegedly Parkway’s principal at the time, Nicole Bourgeois, told him get off the field and for an officer to “cuff him” when he didn’t. Musemeche later sued Bourgeois, the school system and police department. Bossier schools’ attorney said this settlement was for both parties to move forward while not admitting any fault.

Pursuant to that no fault claim, the Bossier Parish school board attorney Jon Guice specifically said, “We’re not dealing with a situation where anybody did anything wrong and is paying for it.”

Barry "Tut" Musemeche now the new OC at East St John. @wafb #Sportsline pic.twitter.com/uwzZAl1KQW — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) June 10, 2015

That seems a particularly hard conclusion to make when one party received $25,000 based on the other’s actions. Still, for that price, Musemeche apparently decided it was time to walk away. Good on him for bringing to a close one of the more sublime halftime incidents in recent prep football history.