Football player in N.C., 16, charged with making threats toward schools

A student and football player in North Carolina has been charged with threatening violence against two high schools.

The 16-year-old Eastern Alamance (Mebane, N.C.) junior is charged with seven counts of false report of mass violence against educational property and two counts of misdemeanor obstructing justice, Alamance County (N.C.) sheriff Terry Johnson announced at a news conference Wednesday.

As the Times-News of Burlington, N.C., and other outlets report, the threats were made by text message and social media April 27, May 5, May 21 and May 22, causing Mebane’s Eastern Alamance and Woodlawn Middle school campuses to go on lockdown numerous times. Per the Times-News, a threat against Western Alamance (Elon, N.C.) caused that campus and neighboring Western Middle to go into lockdown Monday.

The Times-News reports that the student was originally charged Tuesday night with two counts of the felony false report of mass violence against education property regarding Monday’s text-messaged threats and was released on $10,000 secured bond.

On Wednesday, five additional charges were brought against him, including an alleged threat involving the Eastern Alamance prom.

Johnson said the student was a member of Eastern Alamance’s football team.