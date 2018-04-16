Wild weekend in recruiting: FSU lands 3 4-stars, Clemson nabs a 5-star and 4-star, Michigan and TCU get huge playmakers

There were a number of spring football games taking place on campuses across the country, and some of the teams hosting took full advantage to add to their stock of primo future talent.

The biggest weekend may have come in Tallahassee, where new head coach Willie Taggart landed three major four-star commitments in the span of two days.

On Saturday, Taggart used the momentum of the program’s Spring Game to get pledges from visiting four-stars Jaleel McRae, a linebacker, and offensive lineman Dontae Lucas. Both are Florida natives, reinforcing a priority set forth by Taggart for the program’s future success.

This is MY HOME, I have Officially COMMITTED TO FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY!! I just want to THANK GOD FOR THIS OPPORTUNITY 🍢🍢 Reasons behind EVERYTHING I DO, NEVER TRY TO SATISFY ANYONE.. GOD BLESS 🍢 COMMITTED #tribe19 #DoSomething pic.twitter.com/U3Wm0RhYwM — 14ReasonsWhy (@JaleelMcrae) April 14, 2018

Both McRae and Lucas play for IMG Academy. The third commit of the weekend came from four-star wide receiver Maurice Goolsby, a Dunnellon native and player who is yet another in-state pledge for Taggart to a Florida State program which may truly be on the rise under Taggart’s watch; the current 247 Sports composite ranking has Florida State’s class ranking No. 2 in the nation following the weekend.

If the Seminoles made the biggest gains, Clemson wasn’t far behind. The Tigers got four commits of their own, from five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson, four-star dual threat quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, and two three stars; safety Lannden Zanders and linebacker Bryton Constantin.

Ladson was the true blue chipper to trump all blue chippers who decided over the weekend, a top-15 overall national recruit and top-three receiver. He told 247 Sports that his decision was inspired by a very strong relationship that he has built with the Clemson staff.

“It’s something different about Clemson,” Ladson told 247 Sports. “It’s a different feel from the way the coaches talk, coach and recruit. I knew for a while now that I was very strong on Clemson, coach Scott and the whole staff. Everything felt right. It felt good. I came into this visit knowing there was a strong possibility that I wanted to go ahead and shut it down.

“My whole family loves Clemson. They all agreed this is the best place for me. It was a family decision.”

If FSU and Clemson stole the highlights, they didn’t take all the best players two other four-stars made their decisions, with a key versatile athlete choosing Michigan and TCU landing its quarterback of the future.

Four-star athlete Te’cory Couch, a Florida native who stars at Chaminade-Madonna Prep, chose Michigan ahead of scholarship offers from throughout the SEC, Big XII and Big Ten. Meanwhile, Iowa native Max Duggan eschewed the siren song of in-state squads Iowa and Iowa State to instead choose TCU. The top-five ranked dual threat QB stars for Council Bluffs Lewis Central High and could be a factor in Gary Patterson’s offense early after arriving on campus.