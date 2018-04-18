Football standout in Fla. charged with armed burglary, theft of a firearm

Park Vista football standout Jake Collins was arrested on armed burglary and other charges Monday. Collins, a senior, has signed to play college football at Duquesne: https://t.co/USpVOJ8xe9 pic.twitter.com/HEDlhZem4g — Jodie Wagner (@JRWagner5) April 17, 2018

A former football standout in south Florida who is committed to play Div. I college football has been arrested on charges of armed burglary and theft of a firearm.

Park Vista (Lake Worth, Fla.) senior and Duquesne University commit Jake Collins is accused of stealing a gun and jewelry from the home of a Palm Beach County sheriff’s officer, according to a sheriff’s report.

Investigators told the Palm Beach Post they recovered the officer’s weapon and two others from Collins’ closet at his home. Per the sheriff’s report obtained by the Post, the 18-year-old Collins pawned some of the jewelry to shops in Boynton Beach and Lake Worth.

According to the Post, Collins appeared in court Tuesday morning and a judge set his bond at a total of $32,000 on charges that also include fraud, larceny and dealing in stolen property.

Duquesne head football coach Jerry Schmitt told the Post the university would gather more information before deciding on his status.

“I’m very disappointed,” Park Vista coach Brian Dodds told the Post in regards to Collins’ arrest.

Collins finished his Park Vista career with 142 tackles, 10 interceptions, five forced fumbles and eight pass break-ups.

According to the report, Collins broke into the suburban Lake Worth home Friday and was caught on video removing the screen to the garage window, opening the window and then entering the home. After leaving the home, he got into a waiting car and drove away. The theft was reported Monday afternoon after the victims returned home.

Per the Post, the report said Collins confessed to taking three firearms from the home and that officers found two of the three guns in the closet. Collins told them he had already sold the semiautomatic gun taken in the burglary “to an associate for $100 cash,” according to the report obtained by the Post.

The report also said that Collins pawned a $1,500 watch he took from the home for $20 and told authorities he took two pairs of Beats headphones from the home and that he had given them to friends.