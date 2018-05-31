Football star bound for college murdered days after graduation

Trevon Richardson graduated from Cedar Grove (DeKalb County, Ga.) High School just a few days ago and had plans to attend Valdosta State University. On Memorial Day, however, Richardson was murdered outside an apartment complex.

Richardson was a popular student at Cedar Grove, where his mother worked, and he played football, basketball, and ran track. On Wednesday, hundreds gathered, according to news reports, to pay their respects to the teen.

“The kid was preparing to go to college. Now we are preparing for a funeral,” football coach Jimmy Smith told Fox 5 Atlanta, adding that Trevon was an enthusiastic and inspirational teammate.

The Richardson family said they plan to offer a reward for their son’s killer should the case go cold.

“I want justice for my son,” Richardson’s father Freddie said. “He didn’t deserve this.”