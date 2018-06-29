Former Alabama WR Tyrone Prothro is new WR coach at Jasper (Ala.) High

Jasper (Ala.) High has a new offensive sheriff in town, and he knows how to catch a football in difficult circumstances.

As reported by AL.com, legendary Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyrone Prothro, who suffered a career-ending injury during a 2005 game against Florida, has joined the Jasper coaching staff after spending the 2017-18 school year teaching and coaching at Spanish Fort.

The addition of Prothro as the new Jasper wide receivers coach opens up new teaching opportunities for Prothro and the new student athletes he’ll be leading.

For one, new Jasper football coach Bryan Moore is very excited to add the man who produced one of the most memorable college football grabs of all time to his staff.

“Tyrone Prothro is first and foremost a great man and secondly a great coach,” Bryan Moore told AL.com. “Obviously, his story stretches beyond sports and is an inspiration to many. We are certain that his character and integrity will be an incredible asset to the Jasper football program and community. We are so excited that he will join our Viking family.”

Former Alabama WR Tyrone Prothro @Prothro4, who coached for Spanish Fort a year ago, is moving north to coach, per @danielboyette https://t.co/yyOfOjER0Q — Ben Thomas (@BenThomasPreps) June 29, 2018

Moore and Prothro have plenty of work to do to bring the Vikings back to the promised land; the program finished 3-7 in 2017.