Former Arizona Cardinals assistant Mike Chiurco named Seton Catholic (Ariz.) interim coach

Chandler Seton Catholic reached out to one of Bruce Arians’ close friends to help during a difficult transition period to lead its football program.

Mike Chiurco, who came over with Arians five years ago when he became the Arizona Cardinals coach, has accepted the interim head coaching position that Seton Principal Victor Serna presented this week.

He replaces Gary Galante, who had the program back on solid footing last season. Galante resigned last week for another position at another school district.

Serna sent a letter to the Seton football community on Tuesday morning to announce Chiruco would serve as interim head coach.

“It came out of nowhere,” Chiurco said. “It was a crazy 48 hours. I was sitting at home, playing in the pool with my son, when the phone rang. It went from there.”

When Arians retired after last season, Chiurco was looking for another NFL job.

He was an assistant to the head coach in 2013 and ’14 before becoming defensive assistant/defensive backs coach in 2015 after defensive coordinator Todd Bowles left to become head coach of the New York Jets and James Bettcher was named the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator.

“I tried to get another NFL job when Coach retired,” Chiurco said. “But it didn’t work out for a number of us. I just waited it out. I still had some time in my corner. I tried to be a dad, making up for some lost time, be a good husband.

“I thought about (the Seton opportunity). I prayed about it. I thought to myself, ‘I love coaching and I love trying to be a positive influence on kids.'”

