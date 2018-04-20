Former Arkansas QB Casey Dick hired as Van Buren (Ark.) head football coach

Ten years ago Casey Dick was a walking Arkansas legend, the quarterback for a Razorbacks squad which earned a berth in the Cotton Bowl following a 2007 season that included the meteoric rise of running back Darren McFadden. In the years since, Dick spent time in training camps with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, then settled into high school coaching roles in the state he made his own in college.

Now Dick can finally focus on leading his own program. As reported by Arkansas Online, Dick has been hired as the head coach at Van Buren High, a program which has struggled to just four victories in the past three seasons, including a winless 2017 campaign.

Those kind of results are completely anathema to everything Dick has experienced in his career. He was a high school star at Texas powerhouse Allen, which was emerging as one of the Lone Star State’s dominant forces. At Arkansas he led the Razorbacks to the Capital One and Cotton Bowls and has just one losing campaign, a 5-7 senior season that coincided with Bobby Petrino’s arrival on campus.

As a high school coach Dick excelled as the offensive coordinator at Bentonville West, which reached the 2017 state quarterfinals.

Dick’s backstory in the state is sure to buy him some time as he attempts to rebuild the Pointers. Still, in the end he’ll have to be as successful on the sideline as he was on the field in Fayetteville, something which may prove quite challenging at Van Buren.