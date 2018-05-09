Former assistant girls basketball coach facing arrest for parole violation

A now-former high school girls basketball assistant in Texas has been charged with violating the terms of his parole from his original conviction related to sexually assaulting both a 16 and 17-year-old. He faces arrest … if anyone can ever find him.

As reported by Dallas-Fort Worth CBS affiliate KTVT, Roderick Goodson falsified information on a volunteer form so he could pass a background check and work as a volunteer assistant coach for the girls basketball team at Wilmer-Hutchins High School. Goodson’s violation of his sex offender status — he is required to stay, “1000 feet of any premise where children 17 years of age of younger congregate.” — was enough to end his right to parole.

Goodson attended an off-site basketball tournament in Fort Worth in early December. Someone from South Oak Cliff High School, recognized Goodson and alerted school officials. From there, Goodson was asked to leave the gym. He hasn’t been back since, and now authorities are scrambling trying to find the former coach, who hasn’t checked in with his parole officer since November.

There are far more details about Goodson’s alleged crimes and how he found his way back to the Wilmer-Hutchins basketball sidelines in this article from KTVT. The bottom line is that there’s a bona fide youth sex offender in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex who wants to be around students, and no one has any idea where he might be.