Former basketball coach in Mich. accused of stealing from program, individuals

A former boys basketball coach in Michigan is being charged with three felonies for stealing nearly $4,000 using credit card information he received from a woman who paid him to coach her partner’s grandson, MLive reports.

According to MLive, former Napoleon (Mich.) coach Jeremy File also is accused of six misdemeanor larceny offenses through a side coaching business called Life and Basketball or “The LAB.” File allegedly kept collecting payments despite no longer being in Michigan to deliver the services, Napoleon Township Police Chief Duaine Pittman said, per MLive. “I think he needed the money to get out west.”

The 33-year-old former star and all-time leading scorer (1,519 points) at Hanover-Horton (Horton, Mich.), reportedly last living in Arizona, turned himself in to court authorities on April 16. MLive reports that District Judge Joseph Filip arraigned him the same day and gave him a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

MLive reports that File is charged with using a computer to commit a crime, two offenses involving illegal use of a credit card, and six counts of “larceny by conversion” involving $200 to $1,000 or less than $200. The most serious of the felonies is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

File, who was set to enter his second year at the helm, quit as varsity coach days before the season started last year, Napoleon Community Schools Superintendent Jim Graham told MLive.

Additionally, Graham said that the district was missing 20 basketballs, each of which costs about $60, when File left. The chief started receiving inquiries, too, from parents who had paid for instruction their children never received.

In 2016-17, File’s one season at the helm, Napoleon went 15-5. Last winter, File’s assistant, Brent Tuthill, took over the program and the team won a district championship for the first time in eight year.

File played at Western Michigan University and Olivet College and then professionally in several leagues and in China.