Former Broncos great Ed McCaffrey has built quite the staff at Valor Christian (Colo.)

After settling in the Denver area following a decorated run with the Denver Broncos that included two Super Bowl titles, Ed McCaffrey has become somewhat of football royalty.

His sons have gone on to stardom in high school and beyond — most notably Christian, a two-time Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year who was a Heisman runner-up at Stanford and just finished a terrific rookie campaign with the Carolina Panthers. And now, after initially being tasked with finding a new head football coach at his sons’ high school Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Ed took the reins himself.

Ed was officially announced as the head coach at Valor Christian back on Feb. 5. Since then he’s assembled quite the staff. Counting Ed’s two titles he won with John Elway in 1997-98, the staff he’s assembled has 16 Super Bowl rings between them, including Brandon Stokely, Tyler Polumbus, Ben Hamilton and Nate Spencer.

“It’s been going great, I’ve been having the time of my life,” Ed told Denver’s 9News. “Luckily, I’ve been blessed to serve the program.”

Ed’s youngest son Luke, a rising senior and a four-star dual-threat quarterback, committed to Nebraska last month and is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 1 overall 2019 prospect in Colorado. He’s also ranked as the 149th best overall prospect in the country by ESPN.

It’s easy to see what the buzz is all about:

Valor Christian is coming off an 11-1 campaign in 2017 in which the Eagles took a surprise loss to Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) in the 5A quarterfinals. Previously with Ed’s third son Dylan at QB, the Eagles won three 5A titles in four seasons. Dylan, then the top-ranked 2017 recruit in Colorado, currently plays at Michigan.