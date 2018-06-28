Former Calif. soccer coach pleads no contest to human trafficking charges

A former California boys soccer coach pleaded no contest to charges of human trafficking, effectively confirming his guilt in a disturbing case of selling underage girls for sex.

RELATED: Calif. soccer coach charged with human trafficking after dramatic Christmas Day arrest

As reported by the Sacramento Bee, Elan Daniel Seagraves agreed to four of the 11 allegations he faced related to human trafficking charges from a Christmas Day arrest. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two charges, plus an additional 16 months related to possession of obscene materials featuring underage children.

Before his arrest, Seagraves served as a varsity and junior varsity boys soccer coach at Kennedy High in Sacramento, leading the program in the spring semesters of 2016 and 2017. He was also a driver for both Uber and Lyft before his arrest and had served as a youth soccer league coach for a number of years, according to the Bee.

He had passed a criminal background check with the Sacramento City Unified School District.

Now it’s likely that Seagraves will spend a decade in prison, provided additional cases are not surfaced against him.