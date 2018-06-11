Former Florida coach who absconded with teen sentenced to 18 months

A former assistant girls soccer coach in Florida was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he was convicted of interfering with custody and sex with a minor, according to Jacksonville’s WJXT.

The conviction finally brings to a close the Caitlyn Frisina saga. The teen disappeared with her then coach Rian Rodriguez in late November, sparking a manhunt for Rodriguez which located him in upstate New York.

In fact, when he was discovered, Rodriguez was believed to be preparing a method to transport himself and Frisina across the Canadian border.

Instead, Frisina was returned to her parents shortly thereafter and Rodriguez was placed behind bars. It now appears he’ll stay there for another year and a half, followed by eight years of probation, per NBC affiliate WFLA.

When Frisina was discovered in Syracuse she was considered a victim despite admitting to an ongoing sexual relationship with the coach. That remains the case now, months later, as the power dynamic between the coach and student athlete remains a pivotal and influential factor.