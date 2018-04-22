Former Indiana high school swim coach once again facing federal charges

A former Fishers High School swim coach previously sentenced to federal prison for stealing from Nashville, Tenn.-area churches is now facing a new set of federal charges on allegations of passing bad bills at a minor league baseball game in Ohio.

Kenneth J. Stopkotte, 52, is being held in the Montgomery County Jail in Ohio after being arrested at Dayton Dragons minor league baseball game on suspicion of forgery, theft and receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

But records now show his case is being handled by federal authorities after a criminal complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio for the offenses of uttering counterfeit obligations or securities and dealing in counterfeit obligations or securities.

According to federal court documents filed Thursday, Stopkotte was detained by Dayton police officers Wednesday night when he tried to use counterfeit $20 bills at concession stands inside the baseball stadium.

A total of 37 fake $20 bills were collected by stadium staff during the game, according to court documents. Police were led to Stopkotte as he tried to use another fake bill at a vendor.