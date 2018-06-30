Former Iowa youth basketball coach allegedly had sexual images of 'over a hundred' boys

The scope of former Iowa Barnstormers coach Greg Stephen’s alleged crimes may be far bigger than originally thought.

Federal investigators have found the former elite-level youth basketball coach possessed sexual photos or videos of more than 100 young boys, the Register has learned.

Investigators discovered a huge amount of footage — labeled by boys’ names — after looking through electronic property seized from Stephen’s residences during their investigation, said the father of a former Barnstormers player who was one of the hundred-plus boys contained in Stephen’s electronic property.

In another newly disclosed development, the FBI is also looking into two fake Snapchat accounts that investigators believe Stephen operated as a way to obtain explicit photos of boys, the former player and his father told the Register.

The father said FBI agents told him they believe Stephen would set up the fake account, find photos of an attractive girl online, use the photos to pose as a girl and then send nude photos of girls to try to persuade groups of boys or a targeted individual to send back explicit photos.

Read the rest of the story in the Des Moines Register