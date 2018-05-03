Former Kansas City-area teacher, swim coach charged with child pornography

Former high school teacher, swim coach charged with child pornography https://t.co/0p6PtrauB8 pic.twitter.com/ns1ohfgEnv — 41 Action News (@41actionnews) May 3, 2018

A federal grand jury Tuesday indicted a former Kansas City-area teacher and swim coach on nine counts of sex crimes involving children.

James Russell Green, 53, appeared in federal court Wednesday on the charges, reported KSHB and other outlets.

Per KSHB, Green was previously charged in April 2017 in Jackson County, Mo., on child sex charges, but Wednesday’s indictment detailed additional alleged crimes.

Green used to teach and coach swimming at Kansas City’s Oak Park High School, several middle schools in the North Kansas City, Missouri School District, Blue Springs South High and at Hallbrook Country Club in Leawood, Kan.

According to KSHB, the charges allege Green would secretly record illicit sexual encounters with several children in a 20-year period. Investigators performed a search warrant on Green’s Blue Springs residence on April 14 of last year, where they uncovered videos of teenage victims between the ages of 14 and 17 undressing or preparing to shower, with the videos dating back to the late 1990s.

KSHB and others report that investigators also seized other images from Green’s home that they say appeared to have been sent to him by minors. Investigators also allege Green saved sexually graphic chats with minors.

In a statement obtained by KSHB late Wednesday, a North Kansas City School District spokeswoman said that Green was terminated in June 2017.