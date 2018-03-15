Former Louisiana coach arrested for breaking into school to rob safe

A former football coach at a Louisiana high school has been accused of breaking back into the school where he once coached and taking money out of a safe.

As reported by Arcadiana ABC affiliate KATC, former Iota football coach Neal Lege was arrested and charged with taking money from a safe that was in one of the coaching offices.

According to the Crowley Post Signal, Lege coached at Iota for more than 20 years before stepping aside. The former coach was booked on charges of simple burglary, but quickly posted bond and was released.

There’s no word as to why Lege raided his former place of employment, short of a temporary need for more cash. Regardless, he now stands to face a much more ignominious final chapter at Iota.