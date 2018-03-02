Former middle school coach indicted on child pornography charges

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – A former Chillicothe Middle School coach is facing two dozen child pornography charges following a secret indictment by a Ross County grand jury.

Kyle R. Ramsey, 26, who was indicted on 24 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, was arrested Thursday. Court records indicate six of those counts are second-degree felonies, and the remaining 18 counts are fourth-degree felonies.

He pleaded not guilty to all 24 counts in Ross County Common Pleas Court at an arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Knute Bonner, Chillicothe High School assistant athletic director, confirmed Ramsey had served as an assistant wrestling coach for the middle school in the 2016-17 school year, but hadn’t submitted the paperwork to be a coach this past season.

According to the Ohio Department of Education’s online records, Ramsey had a three-year pupil activity permit from 2011-2014. He received a second permit in 2015, set to expire in June 2018.

Jeff Marks, Ross County assistant prosecutor, said the first six counts stem from videos which contained children involved in sexual conduct that were viewed by a Federal Bureau of Investigation task force through a file sharing website in June 2017. The remaining counts, he added, stem from allegations that videos containing minors involved in sexual conduct were found on a computer in Ramsey’s home as a search warrant was executed.

The difference in the felony degree, Marks said, is count one through six alleged Ramsey disseminated them, while the others are due to alleged possession of the videos.

Marks said he didn’t know the ages of the children in the videos and couldn’t say with certainty how many kids were involved in them, as he’d not viewed the videos. He added that there’s no indication that Ramsey had created the videos himself.

Ramsey’s next court date is April 6 and bond was set at $25,000 cash surety. He was ordered not to have contact with any minors and placed on pre-trial supervision, Marks said. He remains in the Ross County Jail.

For more, visit the Chillicothe Gazette