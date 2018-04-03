Former Mets, Braves closer Billy Wagner a baseball coach in Virginia

There’s always a need for a quality late inning reliever in the major leagues. For a full 16 years, that was Billy Wagner. There’s still a need for live arms like his, but Wagner is far too content in another pastime to heed any call. He’s busy at work building the baseball program at Miller High School in Central Virginia.

“I really enjoy this level and the difference you can have on them,” Wagner told South Carolina newspaper The State.

With both a Clemson and Duke commit on staff, Wagner’s team has plenty of talent to go around. In his sixth year leading the program since taking over in 2013, Wagner is coaching his second son Jeremy (a junior) while older brother Will now plays for Liberty.

As a group, the Wagner family has helped drive Miller to success, including the 2017 Virginia Independent School Athletic Association’s Division II state championship. That’s a remarkable achievement for a school with an enrollment of just 170, and it could happen again.

That would be a dream come true for Wagner and his players.

“Winning a state championship was a great moment for these kids and shows what you can accomplish through hard work,” Wagner told The State.