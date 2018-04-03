USA Today Sports

Former Mets, Braves closer Billy Wagner a baseball coach in Virginia

Former MLB closer Billy Wagner, now a high school coach in Virginia (Photo: @LouattheState/Twitter screen shot) Photo: @LouattheState/Twitter screen shot

Former Mets, Braves closer Billy Wagner a baseball coach in Virginia

Outside The Box

Former Mets, Braves closer Billy Wagner a baseball coach in Virginia

There’s always a need for a quality late inning reliever in the major leagues. For a full 16 years, that was Billy Wagner. There’s still a need for live arms like his, but Wagner is far too content in another pastime to heed any call. He’s busy at work building the baseball program at Miller High School in Central Virginia.

“I really enjoy this level and the difference you can have on them,” Wagner told South Carolina newspaper The State.

With both a Clemson and Duke commit on staff, Wagner’s team has plenty of talent to go around. In his sixth year leading the program since taking over in 2013, Wagner is coaching his second son Jeremy (a junior) while older brother Will now plays for Liberty.

As a group, the Wagner family has helped drive Miller to success, including the 2017 Virginia Independent School Athletic Association’s Division II state championship. That’s a remarkable achievement for a school with an enrollment of just 170, and it could happen again.

That would be a dream come true for Wagner and his players.

“Winning a state championship was a great moment for these kids and shows what you can accomplish through hard work,” Wagner told The State.

, , , , , , Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2uGWFP1
Former Mets, Braves closer Billy Wagner a baseball coach in Virginia
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.