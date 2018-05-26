Former Montana high school girls basketball coach charged with raping athlete in 2012

A former Geyser basketball coach living in Pennsylvania was charged Tuesday with the sexual assault and rape of an athlete on his team in 2012.

Richard “Rick” Edward Adsit Jr., 42, is charged in Judith Basin County District Court with four counts of sexual assault and two charges of sexual intercourse without consent, all felonies.

Charging documents filed Tuesday allege Adsit assaulted a basketball player on his team when he was the girls’ basketball coach in Geyser in 2012.

Adsit has since moved to Mercer, Penn., working as a teacher at the Mercer County School District. The Sharon Herald in Mercer County reports Adsit was taken into custody Thursday during class by Mercer Borough police with a fugitive warrant.

Judith Basin County Sheriff Jon Schmitt said in a press release that Adsit also taught and coached at Reed Point High School, Savage High School and Sidney High School. Tribune records show Adsit was a six-man football coach for Reed Point prior to his time in Geyser. Past reports in the Sidney Herald name him as the boys’ basketball coach in 2013.

