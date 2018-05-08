Former NFL DB Dwight Lowery back on sideline as a HS coach

Dwight Lowery is back on a football field, though he won’t be wearing pads ever again.

As reported by the San Jose Mercury News, the former NFL defensive back, who started every game in the 2016 Los Angeles Chargers season, was announced as the new head football coach at Soquel High on Monday. Lowery takes over for Brad Thompkins, who left the school abruptly to move to Arkansas.

Awesome to see Spartan alum and All-American Dwight Lowery back at his high school alma mater!!#BeyondFootball #LetsGohttps://t.co/X2yofDet3S — SanJoseStateFootball (@SJSUSpartanFB) May 4, 2018

Lowery was the right man in the right place at the right time, after he was brought on as the program’s defensive coordinator by Thompkins this offseason before his departure.

The move to take over at Soquel is a direct call back to Lowery’s roots. The former NFL star, who had 17 career interceptions between stints with the Chargers, Jaguars, Falcons, Colts and Jets, was an All-American at San Jose State and eventually found his footing in the NFL before being released prior to the 2017 season.

Now Lowery finds himself with a new calling in the sport he loves, at a place he loves even more.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Lowery told the Mercury News. “It’s not going to be easy in any way, shape or form, whether it was me or anyone else taking over. There’s a lot of work to be done. … Not to say that I’m not excited about being there. I get to help kids build their future through the game of football.”

“I don’t want to understate how fired up I am about doing this. We’re going to work, but this should be a fun experience for the kids.”