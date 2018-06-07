Former NFL QB Jon Kitna, now an Arizona HS football coach, may join AAF coaching staff

Jon Kitna may be adding a new job to his football coaching job after leading Phoenix Brophy Prep in his first season.

The former NFL quarterback said that Mike Martz reached out to him to see if he would be his offensive coordinator in San Diego in the new Alliance of American Football that begins in February.

“It’s looking like it,” Kitna said Thursday when asked if he will be joining Martz, his offensive coordinator during his days with the Detroit Lions. “He asked me if I’d be interested. I talked to my administration here and they said it was OK. It’s a good little season of life right there from January to April.”

Kitna said Martz “is like my second father.”

Kitna put up his best numbers with the Lions in 2006 and 2007, passing for more than 4,000 yards each of those seasons.

Martz, OC of “The Greatest Show on Turf” in 1999 when the St. Louis Rams won the Super Bowl with Kurt Warner at quarterback, was recently named the new San Diego team’s head coach.

The first season will have eight teams, including one in Arizona, playing a 10-game schedule, followed by two semifinal games and a championship.

“We run a lot of of his system here,” said Kitna, who was hired in February to be the Brophy Prep head coach. “To me, it’s a great opportunity to get better at what I do best.

“I spoke with administration and laid that plan out to see how that all will work. The league gets over before the end of April. I’m a big believer in two-sport athletes, too. Those football players not doing a second sport can get in the weight room and work to get stronger and better conditioned. The first couple of weeks in January are a dead period for (college) recruiting. All of our recruiting, what we get done for the kids, is ahead of time. It’s a good opportunity. It will enhance what we’re doing here.”