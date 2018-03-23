Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze back in Tennessee high school football? Not so fast

Rumors of a much ballyhooed return to high school football for disgraced Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze are apparently just that: rumors.

As noted by SEC Country, a coaching transition at The Ensworth School sparked rumors that Freeze, a former high school coach at Briarcrest Christian Academy in Memphis, was rejoining the coaching ranks as an offensive coordinator at Ensworth.

The rumors first circulated on TheRebelWalk, an Ole Miss blog, which teased out a strong connection between Freeze and new Ensworth coach Jeremy Garrett, who was a four-year football player under Freeze at Ole Miss.

Additionally, the departure of longtime Ensworth coach Ricky Bowers was seen as another reason why Freeze could be headed to Ensworth. The two are close personal friends, Freeze had been seen meeting with Bowers and Garrett during a recent trip to Nashville, and Ole Miss fans put two-and-two together to reach what is apparently a faulty conclusion.

How do we know it’s faulty? Because Freeze said it is:

“I am good friends with Ricky Bowers, and as many people know, Jeremy Garrett played for me, and I want to see him succeed so we talk often,” Freeze said. “On a recent trip to Nashville, my wife and I stopped by to say hello to both of them. From that, I can only assume that’s where all these rumors are coming from. There was never a job offer extended to me from Ensworth.”

Now, it’s important to note that Freeze didn’t explicitly rule out the possibility of him coaching Ensworth in the future, but he did make clear that neither the existing or former coaching staff broached the concept of a job.

It’ll be fascinating to see if that changes in the days and weeks ahead. As great as Tennessee high school football often is, it would be even more exciting with Freeze back in it. He’s apparently serving as an offensive consultant to a variety of programs, so it wouldn’t take him too long to ramp back up to lead a team.