Former soccer coach in Kentucky pleads guilty to sexually abusing minor

A former assistant soccer coach in Kentucky has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse.

Michael Duggar, a 33-year-old former coach at Madisonville (Ky.)-North Hopkins, entered a guilty plea to third-degree sexual abuse and tampering with physical evidence on Tuesday.

According to the plea, as reported by WFIE, Dugger engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of his minor players and then deleted data on his phone to cover up evidence of the relationship. On Tuesday, Dugger received a sentence of five years to serve and will have to register as a sex offender for 20 years. His formal sentencing will be on May 29.

The case was investigated by the Madisonville Police Department with assistance from the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations Cyber Crimes Unit and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions prosecuted the case.