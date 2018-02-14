Former Wichita tennis coach charged with running illegal gambling operation, including a sports book

A now former Kansas high school assistant tennis coach has been indicted on wide ranging charges as part of an investigation into gambling in Wichita.

As reported by the Wichita Eagle and CBS affiliate KWCH, 41-year-old Jack Oxler is facing one count of operating an illegal poker gambling business and one count of operating an illegal sports betting business, charges which could net him a fine of up to $500,000 and/or a 10-year jail term.

Oxler will plead guilty to the charges. According to KWCH he has cooperated fully with authorities during the long-term investigation.

Oxler was a member of the Archbishop Carroll tennis staff as recently as 2017. He coached from 2009 to 2010 and again from 2013 to 2017, with a two-year spell at Newman College in between those stints. While he never served as a teacher at the school, there’s little question that he made an impact on the campus.

Whether Oxler will attempt to return to coaching after any sentence is complete is unclear. What is undoubtedly most important is that the now-former coach finds a way to move forward and put his past indiscretions behind him.

“He (Oxler) was involved in … the organization and running of poker games, and he was involved in administering what I think is an offshore sport book,” Oxler’s attorney, G. Craig Robinson, told the Eagle.

“We’re making all efforts to resolve the difficulty that Jack has gotten himself into that dovetails into the plea that’s pending.”