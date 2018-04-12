Former track coach in Conn. accused of sexual relationship with student

Former Conard High School Track Coach, West Hartford Student Teacher Enters Not Guilty Plea https://t.co/giJeIxt3BJ #WestHartford #WeHa pic.twitter.com/4rMfEVetEg — Mikaela Porter (@mikaelaporterHC) April 11, 2018

A former student teacher and track coach in Connecticut accused of having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student entered a not guilty plea Wednesday morning.

Tayler Ivy Boncal, 22, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to the Hartford Courant. The Courant reports that Boncal is accused of engaging in sexual activity with an 18-year-old student under a statute that prohibits sexual contact between employees and students in their schools.

Boncal completed her student teaching at Conard (West Hartford, Conn.) last fall, according to what West Hartford schools Superintendent Tom Moore told the Courant, but was still working for the district an assistant track coach. Her employment has since been terminated.

Moore told the Courant a concerned parent notified school officials about an inappropriate relationship between Boncal and a Conard student. A police report obtained by the Courant says a student reported the relationship to athletic director Jason Siegal, who reached out to West Hartford police. West Hartford police eventually turned the investigation over to New Britain police, as the allegation said the sexual activity took place at Boncal’s home there.

Boncal graduated from New Britain’s Central Connecticut State University in December, a school spokesperson told the Courant. She was a sprinter on the women’s track and field team.

Per the five-page arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Courant, the 18-year-old male student and Boncal both told police that the relationship began in December, after he asked for her phone number. She told police that she taught social sciences and that he was in some of the classes.

According to the Courant, the two acknowledged that they began exchanging texts Dec. 13 and had sex at Boncal’s residence on different occasions, between Dec. 25 and Jan. 11, according to the affidavit.

Boncal told police that most of the communication was done on Facebook Messenger.

On Feb. 21, per the Courant, a judge ordered Boncal to stay away from schools and a protective order was issued. She is due back in court May 31.