Former Wis. dance coach forced to stand trial for theft

An ousted high school dance coach in Wisconsin will stand trial on accusations that she stole thousands of dollars from her program.

As reported by Green Bay Fox affiliate WLUK, former Bay Port dance coach Brittany Rowell plans to enter a plea to four different counts of theft on August 10.

While it’s unknown what she will plead, Rowell admitted a series of indiscretions to investigators, again per WLUK:

Rowell admitted to investigators that, for example, she took $2,915 from a car wash fundraiser. There was also money missing from a coupon book fundraiser, and from vendor fees from a craft show, the complaint states.

Rowell also issued previously issued a statement issuing regret for not setting a better example.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t set a better example for the girls to follow. I wish that I wouldn’t have done it because it was never worth losing what I lost in the process,” Rowell previously said in a statement to local authorities, as reported by the Green Bay Gazette. “The team and the people at Bay Port High School trusted me to do what was best and I let them down. I feel awful about everything and I have since the first day that I took the money. I know that I could have made better choices but at the time I felt so trapped and I didn’t know what to do. I hope that my mistake will one day be forgiven and I am interested in doing whatever is necessary to repay my debts.”

According to the Gazette, if convicted of all charges, Rowell could face up to 8 1/2 years in prison and as many as $40,000 in fines.

