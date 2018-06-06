Four more Super 25 teams end season with a state title

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) had the biggest jump of the week in the Super 25 baseball rankings as the Raiders (27-3) rose seven spots to No. 12 after winning their state 8A title.

Caleb Roberts had a three-run triple in an 8-4 defeat of Sarasota in the 8A state championship and Chris Ruckdeschel hit a go-ahead two-run inside-the-park homer in the eighth inning of a 6-3 defeat of then-No. 17 George Jenkins (Lakeland) in an 8A semifinal.

Three other Super 25 teams won state titles last week: No. 6 St. John Vianney (Kirkwood, Mo.); No. 17 Westview (Portland, Ore); and No. 22 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio).

Vianney finishes the season at 37-2 as C.J. Cepicky had two hits and two RBI in an 8-2 defeat of Hickman (Columbia) in the state Class 5 championship and Luke Mann hit a three-run homer in a 5-3 defeat of Blue Springs South (Blue Springs) in a Class 5 semifinal.

Olentangy Liberty is the highest-ranked new team. The others are No. 24 Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.) and No. 25 Sandburg (Orland Park, Ill.).