Four newcomers enter latest Super 25 boys spring soccer rankings

Four newcomers enter the latest Super 25 boys spring soccer from the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Oakton (Va.) comes in at No. 8, the highest-ranked of the four. The others new to the rankings are Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.), Dalton (Ga.), and Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.).

Wando (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) remains the No. 1 team, followed by Westminster (Atlanta), which rose two spots to No. 2.

Tulsa Union comes in at No. 3, followed by Roosevelt (Seattle) and Walton (Marrietta, Ga.).