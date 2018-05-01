USA Today Sports

Four newcomers enter latest Super 25 boys spring soccer rankings

Photo: Chris Brooks, USA TODAY Network

Super 25

Four newcomers enter the latest Super 25 boys spring soccer from the United Soccer Coaches.

Oakton (Va.) comes in at No. 8, the highest-ranked of the four. The others new to the rankings are Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.), Dalton (Ga.), and Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.).

Wando (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) remains the No. 1 team, followed by Westminster (Atlanta), which rose two spots to No. 2.

Tulsa Union comes in at No. 3, followed by Roosevelt (Seattle) and Walton (Marrietta, Ga.).

