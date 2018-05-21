Four-star 2019 Michigan forward Romeo Weems to make college decision Tuesday

One of the nation’s most highly sought-after high school basketball recruits in the class of 2019, New Haven’s Romeo Weems, is set to make his college choice.

Weems announced on Twitter on Saturday his five finalists — Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and DePaul — and that he’d make his decision May 22 (Tuesday).

If 247sports.com’s Crystal Ball Predictions are any indication, Tom Izzo and Michigan State seem to be the clear favorite, with a 100 percent timeline. Weems has long been a Spartan target, receiving a scholarship offer from Izzo in February 2017.

In the 247sports composite rankings, Weems is ranked 37th nationally, and first in Michigan for the 2019 class. If Weems commits to MSU, he’d be the Spartans’ first commit for that class. The Spartans are also in the final five for Vernon Carey Jr., the nation’s No. 2 recruit.

Final 5 🙏🏾 Decision coming Tuesday May 22 pic.twitter.com/j4RhE7A4T9 — Romeo Weems (@romeo_weems_0) May 19, 2018

Weems was named to the 2018 Free Press Dream Team and is an early favorite for the 2019 Michigan Mr. Basketball awards.

After winning the 2017 Class B state championship, Weems and his New Haven basketball team saw its 52-game winning streak snapped in the 2018 state semifinals.

Weems played for Team USA 16-and-under squad last summer. This past high school season, Weems averaged 23.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Weems hit 40 percent of his shots from 3-point range.

Weems also has offers from Arizona State, Missouri and Rutgers, among others.

Read the rest of the story in the Detroit Free Press