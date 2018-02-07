Four-star Calif. WR Devon Williams picks USC, school band plays UCLA fight song

As Devon Williams‘ recruitment unfolded, it was clear that the four-star wide receiver from Antelope Valley (Calif.) was looking for something more than just the most traditional in-state powers. He found it in spades among his four finalists of Oregon, USC, Utah and Alabama.

If those four schools seem like a disparate group, that’s because they are. And in the end, only USC could provide the right setting for Williams for the next three or four seasons, even if his school band apparently had other ideas.

Williams committed to the Trojans during a televised ceremony at his school. The decision didn’t come as a shock, though for some who haven’t followed his recruitment it could have. Williams’ final two visits came to USC and Oregon, considered his two primary contenders, and his decision came down on the biggest national stage, televised on ESPNU.

All of this unfolded despite coaching changes at multiple schools that Williams considered, including Oregon, Florida State and UCLA. In the end, only USC provided the right fit for the next three or four years of Williams’ career, something he decided after significant soul searching for the right solutions.

While his decision was comfortable, there was one glitch with Williams’ announcement: The Antelope Valley band had apparently learned the wrong song, and broke out into the UCLA fight song after he announced for USC.

OOOOPSSS. Devon Williams announces for USC, but the high school band behind him spent all the time learning the wrong song, and break into the UCLA fight song. — 🏈LastWordOnCFB🏈 (@LastWordOnCFB) February 7, 2018

You know what? Trojan fans will take that, so long as Williams comes along, too.