Four-star DT Derick Hunter commits to Florida State

Florida State has landed a commitment from four-star Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar defensive end Derick Hunter during a visit on Wednesday afternoon.

“I felt like it was the right time,” Hunter said.

“The relationship has been there since I was a puppy. A lot of coaches been lying to me, but this coaching staff has been real with me since day one. I took the time out to meet a lot of coaches and feed into the process a little bit, but Florida State has been there since day one.

“Not just Florida State, but this coaching staff. I feel like we can really change the program here and bring in some key guys to do something big.”

Hunter has over 40 offers — including schools like Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M — but was really considering Penn State, Florida, and Georgia after decommitting from Miami earlier in the process.

He took a lot of visits recently, but decided to make one last visit to Tallahassee before the summer dead period begins on June 25th and couldn’t walk away without committing to head coach Willie Taggart.

“It really happened when I got in there with coach T and they put the full court press on me,” Hunter said.

The relationship that Taggart and linebackers coach Raymond Woodie have built with him over the last four years played a major part in his commitment.

They offered him as a freshman when they were coaching at USF.

