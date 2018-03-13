USA Today Sports

Four-star forward D.J. Jeffries commits to Kentucky basketball

Photo: Chris Todd, Clarion-Ledger

Four-star forward D.J. Jeffries commits to Kentucky basketball

News

Four-star forward D.J. Jeffries commits to Kentucky basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky basketball added on Monday night its first commitment of the 2019 recruiting class.

D.J. Jeffries, a four-star small forward from Olive Branch (Miss.) chose the Wildcats over finalists Alabama and Mississippi State.

Jeffries, the 6-foot-7, 185-pound standout considered the No. 26 player in the ’19 class by 247Sports, led Olive Branch High to state championship last week with a 20-point, five-rebound performance.

Kentucky coach John Calipari reportedly visited Mississippi twice in the past month to see Jeffries. Calipari watched Jeffries score 20 points last week in a state semifinal victory.

For more, visit the Courier-Journal

, , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2tINWLQ
Four-star forward D.J. Jeffries commits to Kentucky basketball
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.