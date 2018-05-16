Four-star Ill. center Francis Okoro picks Oregon, could still reclassify

The Oregon Ducks landed a huge piece for their basketball program, the question is just whether it arrives in 2018 or 2019.

Thanks to God almighty let do this @OregonMBB pic.twitter.com/RDKaERZtpI — francis okoro (@chibestfrank88) May 15, 2018

Francis Okoro, currently a Class of 2019 center for Normal Community West in suburban Chicago, announced his commitment on Twitter, officially choosing the Ducks ahead of power programs including Kansas, Indiana, Missouri and in-state Illinois. His choice makes him the second huge, high profile big man to commit to Oregon in recent months, joining 2018 five-star Bol Bol.

In fact, it’s entirely possible that Okoro could still join Bol in the Class of 2018. Per the Oregonian, Okoro is on pace to complete his high school credits in 2018 and graduate, which would make him the fifth member of the incoming Ducks class.

“Right now, I’m still 2019,” Okoro told the Oregonian. “That could change. It’s based on how I finish my credits. I have to have enough credits. It’s all based on how I finish my credits to make sure I can graduate.

“I was just trying to make a decision based on what I’ve seen. I love the way they play, the style they play – I love watching them. I really feel like I fit in that system.”

We might even get to see him take his place in that system in a few short months.