Four-star IMG DB Lejond Cavazos commits to Ohio State, cites 'after (football) life' plan

Another out of state power player has committed to Ohio State’s Class of 2020, for a reason some in his shoes overlook: He thinks its going to make him best prepared for life outside of football.

As reported by 247 Sports, four-star IMG Academy (Fla.) defensive back Lejond Cavazos picked the Buckeyes on Wednesday, choosing Ohio State ahead of scholarship offers from 20 other power programs. That includes in-state contenders such as Florida State, Florida and Miami.

C O M M I T T E D

O H I O S T A T E U N I V E R S I T Y

#GoBucks🅾️ pic.twitter.com/CEDFZeiQQN — Lejond Cavazos (@lejondaryy) June 27, 2018

Per the budding star himself, the choice wasn’t a difficult one. He visited Columbus on June 11 with his parents and sibling. According to 247 Sports he excelled at Ohio State’s positional camp and decided less than a month later that the Buckeyes were the program for him.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a longtime friend of Cavazos’ father, CJ Cavazos. And it didn’t hurt that defensive coordinator Greg Schiano was an aggressive recruiter of the IMG star dating back to his visit to IMG’s spring practice during May.

And then there is new Buckeyes cornerbacks coach Taver Johnson, who built a bond with Cavazos himself.

“It’s great,” Lejond told 247 of his connection with Johnson. “It’s better than my relationship with coach Coombs.”

Yet, at the end of the day, what apparently put Cavazos over the top was the comprehensive approach Ohio State takes to each and every football player and their life inside and after the game.

“Because I love Ohio State,” Cavazos told Bucknuts (247 Sports) when asked why he picked the Buckeyes over all the others. “Their after (football) life plan they have in place (impressed me most).”

Excited to announce that I’ve received the first invite to the 2020 Under Armour All-American game. #IWILL #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/Pik99nJbNS — Lejond Cavazos (@lejondaryy) January 11, 2018

That’s a mature perspective, and one which is likely to help Cavazos after his career is over at Ohio State. As for the football side of the equation, the defensive back is ranked as one of the top-10 safety prospects in the country, and a top-30 overall player from the state of Florida.

Another great early get for Ohio State, Meyer and the school’s recruiting corps as the program’s Class of 2020 continues to come together.