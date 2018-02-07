Four-star Maryland OT Rasheed Walker is headed to Penn State

It was another Big Ten battle for a Maryland star without Maryland itself involved. This time the Penn State came out on top.

North Point (Md.) offensive tackle Rasheed Walker committed to the Nittany Lions on National Signing Day, choosing Penn State ahead of scholarship offers from Ohio State, Virginia Tech and some 24 other programs.

National Signing Day: Penn State lands elite lineman Rasheed Walker #PSU https://t.co/F451Io5fEd pic.twitter.com/lSnQSewxCE — Land of 10 PennState (@Landof10PSU) February 7, 2018

Walker made the announcement in a press conference from North Point, which is soon to count the Army All-American as one of its most notable football alumni.

As for the 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman’s natural gifts, there are simply no denying them. Already blessed with near NFL size, Walker seems primed for three or four years of experience and time in the weight room followed by a night in April wearing a suit and waiting for an NFL general manager to give him a call.

There’s plenty of work to be done before then. Now everyone knows for Walker it will take place in Happy Valley.