Four-star N.C. QB Sam Howell commits to Florida State

Florida State has landed a commitment from four-star Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley quarterback Sam Howell.

Howell — the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings — had offers from nearly every major college football program in the country, including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon.

“First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the talent and the ability to play the game I love,” Howell wrote in his commitment tweet.

“I would like to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me and believed in me along the way. I would like to thank all of my teammates and all of my coaches I’ve had. None of this would have been possible without them. I would like to specifically thank my quarterback coach Stephen Black and Anthony Boone for all of the time they have put into helping me become a better quarterback. I would like to thank my family for all of the support and for always having my back.

“Lastly, I would like to thank my mom and dad for the countless amount of time they have spent helping me chase my dreams. Nothing could be possible without them. With that being said, I am proud to announce my commitment to Coach Taggart and Florida State University. Go Noles.”

He visited FSU for the first time in April, and plans to be at the Garnet and Gold Spring Game on Saturday.

“I think I fit in well with what coach Taggart and coach Bell plan to do on offense,” Howell said after his visit.

“I think I fit in very well, and I think I can run this offense very well… It’s sort of like the same thing we run at my school.”

One of the main reasons that FSU landed his commitment was the relationship that he has built with FSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Walt Bell.

Bell was the first coach to offer him when he was at Maryland.

Out here at Rivals Camp in the 704 #RivalsCamp pic.twitter.com/McJbi8fCQC — Sam Howell (@Sam_Howell2) April 17, 2016

“I’ve known coach Bell probably since I was 15 and he started recruiting me at Maryland,” Howell said.

“We have a really good relationship. I know he’s very passionate about his quarterbacks. I know outside of football he cares for his quarterbacks like they’re his own kids. That’s also something that’s very important to me.”

Howell, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, is listed as a pro-style quarterback, but he’s just as dangerous with his legs as with his arm.

He rushed for 1,594 yards on 230 carries with 24 touchdowns as a junior. He threw for 3,372 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 225 attempts.

