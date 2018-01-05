Four-star ND DT signee Jayson Ademilola gets Adidas haircut at Army Bowl

Maybe he just wanted to complete the uniform look?

Jayson Ademilola, a four-star defensive tackle prospect from St. Peter’s Prep who has signed to Notre Dame, sported a unique new hairdo at U.S. Army All-American Bowl practice Thursday. It might not go over too well at his new school, though.

Two days before playing on national television decked out in flashy Adidas gear, Ademilola got the Adidas logo shaved into the side of his head.

It’s a well-done trim, though it may not thrill the officials at his next destination; Notre Dame is Under Armour’s flagship collegiate sponsorship, a deal it signed immediately after exiting a partnership with Adidas.

Something tells us Ademilola won’t keep the Adidas logo there for long. Still, we’ve all seen it now, so it’s sure to live on the internet forever.