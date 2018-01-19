Four-star New Jersey DT Tyler Friday picks Ohio State ahead of Michigan, Alabama

Another of the nation’s top remaining uncommitted football players is off the board, and the Ohio State Class of 2018 recruiting class is picking up steam again.

On Friday afternoon, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) defensive tackle Tyler Friday made his collegiate decision official at his high school, choosing Ohio State ahead of archrival Michigan, national champion Alabama and a host of the nation’s other top programs.

Tyler Friday commitment ceremony. https://t.co/8g5x9RK4QY — Varsity Aces (@VarsityAces) January 19, 2018

Friday said his decision was based on a variety of factors, but primarily the message he heard from the Ohio State coaching staff:

“I am choosing Ohio State, and the reason for that is because I fell in love with everything they had to tell me,” Friday told 247 Sports after making his decision public. “When I first got there, they mapped out a plan for me from freshman year all the way to senior year, or halfway through my junior year if I’m lucky.

“I was just blown away. My family was with me, and my mom and my dad said they would feel comfortable leaving me with someone there for the next four years. That says a lot to me, and I really trust those guys and I really think we can get something done.”

2018 4-star DL Tyler Friday commits to Ohio State https://t.co/WIpEiHjdis https://t.co/9rTlyMM328 pic.twitter.com/LV452GXpKi — Ohio St. Buckeye Fan (@BucknutsFan) January 19, 2018

Congratulations to Tyler Friday on his commitment to Ohio State! pic.twitter.com/wTgakh3TKp — Don Bosco Prep (@DonBoscoIronmen) January 19, 2018

The 6-foot-3, 263-pound defensive lineman also specifically called out Chase Young and Nick Bosa as potential role models who can pave the way for his future success in Columbus. The best news? Now that Friday’s decision has been made, he’s ready to focus on the producing on the field next fall.