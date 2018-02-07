Four-star OLB Quay Walker flips from Alabama to Georgia

Georgia’s major recruiting haul got even bigger during Wednesday’s National Signing Day, as a top prospect flipped to the Bulldogs from a chief rival.

Four-star outside linebacker Quay Walker from Crisp County (Cordele, Ga.) had committed to Alabama last summer. At a ceremony at his school Wednesday, though, he decided to remain in-state and become a Georgia Bulldog.

Walker’s decision comes on the same day fellow in-state linebacker Otis Reese flipped from Michigan to Georgia.

As for Walker, he made his announcement with a slick move, initially putting on a Tennessee hat before tossing the orange chapeau aside and unveiling some Bulldogs gear.

Walker is the No. 32 overall player in the USA TODAY Sports High School Football Recruiting Rankings. According to 247 Sports, he is the No. 2 outside linebacker in the country.

The Bulldogs may have fallen to the rival Crimson Tide in overtime of the College Football Playoff National Championship, but Kirby Smart and his program appear to be winning the recruiting battle.