Four-star WR Alontae Taylor called Georgia to commit but no one answered, eventually went with Tennessee

ORLANDO, Fla. – Coffee County Central (Manchester, Tenn.) wide receiver Alontae Taylor has always been an avid believer in the notion that everything happens for a reason but never more so than November 12 when he decommitted from Tennessee after Butch Jones was fired as the Vols head coach.

“Just the way things happened after that was scary to think about it now,” Taylor said. “It’s something that people wouldn’t even believe.”

Shortly after backing out of his commitment, Taylor called the Georgia staff fully intending to commit to the Bulldogs, but never got an answer after several attempts.

Yes, really.

“I was gonna be a Bulldog,” said Taylor, a four-star receiver who recently played in the Under Armour All-America Game. “I was ready.”

He remained willing and ready the next day when the Georgia coaching staff became aware of his intentions and tried to reach out to him, but Taylor was attending a basketball game at his high school and had no reception on his cell phone.

“That was two different days where my mind was made up and it just didn’t happen for very random reasons,” Taylor said. “I kinda took that as a sign that this wasn’t where I was supposed to be. It gave me time to think about the decision more and I went with Tennessee.”

Coffee County's Alontae Taylor signs with Tennessee Vols https://t.co/lSfDhkZglw pic.twitter.com/VIZpU8fUa0 — GoVolsXtra (@GoVolsXtra) December 22, 2017

A month after his decommitment, Taylor recommitted to the Vols on Dec. 13.

“I’m where I’m supposed to be,” said Taylor, who signed with Tennessee on Dec. 22. “Who knows why it happened this way; maybe to be close to my grandfather who’s getting older. I’ll know why some day, but for now I’m happy with where I’m going.”

