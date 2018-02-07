Four-star WR Jacob Copeland commits to Florida, mom storms off

Four-star wide receiver Jacob Copeland is remaining in his home state, choosing to attend Florida.

The 6-foot, 192-pound prospect out of Escambia (Pensacola, Fla.) announced the decision at a ceremony at his school that aired on ESPN2.

Copeland, the No. 66 player in the USA TODAY High School Football Composite Football Player Rankings and the top receiver prospect in a state rich with talent, chose the Gators over Alabama and Tennessee.

In a strange turn of events, after Copeland donned a Florida hat, his mother who was dressed in an Alabama sweatshirt and a Tennessee winter hat got up and left the moment her son made the decision.

UPDATE: Copeland’s mom returned minutes later and gave her son a hug.

As evidenced by his emotions after on Wednesday, this was far from an easy decision for Copeland. He tweeted his thoughts on the process Tuesday night.

Throughout this entire recruiting process I never been as stressed as I am now. I cried and cried all last night about God leading me in the right directions. Now I don’t have over much as a day to decide on a school that’ll change my future after football. 😔 — Jacob Copeland 🇭🇹 (@JCope1era) February 6, 2018

After visiting Tennessee in December, Copeland followed that with trips to Texas A&M, Alabama and finally Gainesville over the past few weeks.