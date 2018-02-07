Four-star WR Jacob Copeland commits to Florida, mom storms off

By: Tim Whelan Jr., USA TODAY High School Sports | February 7, 2018
Four-star wide receiver Jacob Copeland is remaining in his home state, choosing to attend Florida.
The 6-foot, 192-pound prospect out of Escambia (Pensacola, Fla.) announced the decision at a ceremony at his school that aired on ESPN2.
Copeland, the No. 66 player in the USA TODAY High School Football Composite Football Player Rankings and the top receiver prospect in a state rich with talent, chose the Gators over Alabama and Tennessee.
In a strange turn of events, after Copeland donned a Florida hat, his mother who was dressed in an Alabama sweatshirt and a Tennessee winter hat got up and left the moment her son made the decision.
#ESPN300 WR Jacob Copeland selects #Gators over #Alabama and #Vols … mom not happy, walks off set pic.twitter.com/cbv57nDuYJ
— Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) February 7, 2018
UPDATE: Copeland’s mom returned minutes later and gave her son a hug.
Mom came back… pic.twitter.com/VNKrVdDiue
— FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) February 7, 2018
As evidenced by his emotions after on Wednesday, this was far from an easy decision for Copeland. He tweeted his thoughts on the process Tuesday night.
Throughout this entire recruiting process I never been as stressed as I am now. I cried and cried all last night about God leading me in the right directions. Now I don’t have over much as a day to decide on a school that’ll change my future after football. 😔
— Jacob Copeland 🇭🇹 (@JCope1era) February 6, 2018
After visiting Tennessee in December, Copeland followed that with trips to Texas A&M, Alabama and finally Gainesville over the past few weeks.
