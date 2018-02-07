Four-star WR JaMarr Chase remains in home state, commits to LSU

Four-star wide receiver JaMarr Chase is staying in his home state of Louisiana.

The 6-1, 195 recruit out of Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.) committed to the LSU Tigers on Wednesday in a ceremony at his school.

JaMarr Chase discusses his decision to commit to LSU https://t.co/XGBidh9RPk pic.twitter.com/2G8EWLQgcU — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 7, 2018

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron and his staff just visited Chase at his home on Super Bowl Sunday.

Ima just leave this here. pic.twitter.com/kKtILPPvHA — Method Man (@jchase403) February 5, 2018

The No. 96 player in the USA TODAY High School Football Recruiting Composite Rankings, Chase chose the Bayou Bengals over Auburn.

Orgeron and the Tigers currently have the No. 13 recruiting class in the country. The addition of Chase only strengthens their lot.