Four-star WR Jaylen Waddle commits to Alabama

Four-star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle committed to Alabama Wednesday afternoon.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster out of Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas) chose the Crimson Tide over Texas A&M, TCU, Florida State and Oregon in a ceremony at his school. He hovered his hand over all five hats before choosing the one with the ‘Bama logo.

Waddle is ranked as the No. 41 player in the class according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Football Player Rankings. He is the nation’s No. 5 receiver, per the 247 Sports Composite.

While usually boasting the nation’s top recruiting class, the defending national champion Crimson Tide are currently No. 9 in the USA TODAY High School Sports Top 25 Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings.

Waddle’s commitment will surely give Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide a needed boost.