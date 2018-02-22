Four-star WR Shamar Nash transfers to IMG Academy, commits to Missouri 10 days later

Few would argue that IMG Academy is anything less than the nation’s pre-eminent prep sports training center. The Bradenton, Fla. campus is pristine, outfitted with true cutting edge facilities and coaches across just about every sport. That siren call drew Shamar Nash from his Memphis roots to Florida … and 10 days later to Missouri.

Nash announced his commitment to the Missouri Tigers on Thursday, just more than a week after enrolling at IMG Academy. A four-star wide receiver, Nash chose the Tigers ahed of scholarship offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina and Ole Miss.

Nash committed to the Tigers on Twitter, and his pledge is nothing short of enormous for Missouri. Per SEC football analyst Michael Bratton, Nash is the highest-rated recruit for Missouri throughout Barry Odom’s tenure as the team’s head coach. He sets the stage for a critical Class of 2019 as the Tigers attempt to fully turn the corner under Odom and build off a strong finish to 2017 (at least before the Texas Bowl).

Naturally, it’s still early. Nash could change his mind twice before he arrives at either the Early Signing Period in December or National Signing Day in February.

For now, he’s set to make a big difference for the team in Columbia, starting in fall 2019.