Fran McCaffery's four-star son Patrick lashes out at Iowa critics on Twitter

Fran McCaffery isn’t having the greatest season as Iowa’s head coach. The Hawkeyes are 10-11 with just one Big Ten win. They aren’t going to make the tournament. As some might expect from a fan base accustomed to success, the natives have been restless.

One critical future Hawkeyes recruit has taken particular notice: Fran McCaffery’s son, Patrick McCaffery.

The younger McCaffery is no slouch on the hardwood himself. A four-star small forward at Iowa City West, McCaffery is considered both the best player in the state of Iowa and one of the nation’s top-40 overall hoops prospects. He’s 6-foot-7 but could still grow when he gets to college, and even if he doesn’t he has the skill to get playing time practically as soon as he’s on campus.

That would be true whether or not his father was the coach.

So, with Iowa fans attacking his father and future school, Patrick McCaffery took to Twitter to bring a little common sense while defending the family name:

I can’t wait to be a grown man and tweet at high school kids about firing their dads! it must be really fun I am so excited! — Patrick McCaffery (@patrickmccaff22) January 21, 2018

That is a straight-up 2×4 of a Tweet across the face of anyone who has told Patrick McCaffery that Fran McCaffery should be fired. Which is truly a tasteless act. Come on, Iowa fans. Grow up.

Or, maybe, don’t grow up. It sure sounds like Patrick McCaffery will be fine either way. Apparently he has a lot more perspective on things than a chunk of the Hawkeyes backers out there.